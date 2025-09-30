UFC Rankings Report: Movement At Middleweight

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Perth, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: Following her win at UFC Perth, Alexia Thainara debuts in the rankings at No. 14, replacing the woman she defeated, Loma Lookboonmee.

Women’s Flyweight: Following her UFC Perth loss, Luana Carolina departs the rankings. Gabriella Fernandes enters the rankings at No. 15.

Jasmine Jasudavicius moves up one spot to No. 5, swapping places with Maycee Barber (now No. 6).

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: Vinicius Oliveira moves up one spot to No. 12, swapping places with Rob Font (now No. 13).

Kyler Phillips moves up one spot to No. 14, swapping places with Marcus McGhee (now No. 15).

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: Joaquin Buckley moves up one spot to No. 7, swapping places with Michael Morales (now No. 8).

Middleweight: Caio Borralho moves up one spot to No. 7, swapping places with Robert Whittaker (now No. 8).

Brendan Allen moves up two spots to No. 9, while Michael “Venom” Page, Jared Cannonier, and Roman Dolidze all fall one spot to No. 10, No. 11, and No. 12, respectively.

Ikram Aliskerov enters the rankings at No. 15, pushing Roman Kopylov out of the rankings.

Light Heavyweight: Following his UFC Perth loss, Dominick Reyes falls one spot to No. 8, swapping places with Aleksandar Rakic (who moves up to No. 7).

Despite his win over Reyes, Carlos Ulberg remains at No. 3.

Heavyweight: No changes.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.