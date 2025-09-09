UFC Rankings Report: Nassourdine Imavov Stays No. 2 Middleweight Despite UFC Paris Win, Debuting Former PFL Champion Now Top-10 Heavyweight

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Paris, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: Jessica Andrade has been removed from the rankings pool at women’s flyweight. As a result, the following fighters have each moved up one spot in the rankings: Karine Silva (to No. 9), Miranda Maverick (to No. 10), Casey O’Neill (to No. 11), and Wang Cong (to No. 12).

Luana Carolina enters the rankings at No. 15, while Eduarda Moura moves up two spots to No. 13.

Maycee Barber moves up to No. 5, swapping places with Jasmine Jasudavicius (now No. 6).

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: Following his loss at UFC Paris, Caio Borralho moves down one spot to No. 8, swapping places with Robert Whittaker (now No. 7). Michael “Venom” Page and Jared Cannonier each move up one spot to No. 9 and No. 10, respectively, while Brendan Allen falls two spots to No. 11, placing him in a tie with Roman Dolidze, who also moves up one spot.

Despite his win, Nassourdine Imavov remains at No. 2.

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes moves up one spot to No. 7, swapping places with Aleksandar Rakic (now No. 8). Azamat Murzakanov moves up one spot to No. 10, swapping places with Bogdan Guskov (now No. 11).

Heavyweight: Following his win at UFC Paris, Ante Delija debuts in the UFC rankings at No. 9. The man he beat, Marcin Tybura, falls three spots to No. 10, while Serghei Spivac and Derrick Lewis each move up one spot to No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.

Tai Tuivasa, Shamil Gaziev, Mick Parkin, Tallison Teixeira, and Valter Walker each all drop one spot to Nos. 11-15, respectively. Rizvan Kuniev falls out of the heavyweight rankings.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.