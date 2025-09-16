UFC Rankings Report: Noche UFC Winner Now Top-15 Bantamweight After Just Two Octagon Bouts

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s Noche UFC, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: Following her Noche UFC loss, Amanda Lemos moves down one spot to No. 15, swapping places with Maycee Barber (now No. 14).

Women’s Strawweight: Following her Noche UFC win, Tatiana Suarez moves up one spot, tying Virna Jandiroba for the No. 1 contender slot.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: Following his win at Noche UFC, David Martinez enters the bantamweight rankings at No. 11. The man he beat, Rob Font, falls three spots to No. 12.

Aiemann Zahabi and Henry Cejudo each move up one spot to No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. Vinicius Oliveira, Marcus McGhee, and Kyler Phillips all fall one spot, respectively, to No. 13, No. 14, and No. 15.

Montel Jackson departs the list.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: No changes.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: In a bit of a surprise, Ante Delija falls one spot to No. 10, swapping places with the man he recently beat, Marcin Tybura (who now moves back up to No. 9).

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.