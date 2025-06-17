UFC Rankings Report: One UFC 316 Winner Moves Up Another Spot, One Moves Down

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Atlanta, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: JJ Aldrich enters the rankings at No. 15, replacing Ariane Lipski Da Silva.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: Tim Elliott moves up one spot in the rankings (#10), swapping places with Joshua Van (#11).

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: Yair Rodriguez moves down one spot in the rankings (#5). Movsar Evloev takes sole possession of the #4 ranking spot.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: No changes.

Light Heavyweight: Bogdan Guskov moves up one spot in the rankings (#13), swapping places with Zhang Mingyang (#14).

Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes Acosta moves up another spot in the rankings (#7), swapping places with Marcin Tybura (#8).

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.