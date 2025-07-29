UFC Rankings

UFC Rankings Report: Reinier De Ridder Moves Into Top 5 At Middleweight

By Thomas Albano

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Abu Dhabi, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci moves up three spots to No. 7, while the woman she beat, Amanda Ribas, falls three spots to No. 10. Gillian Robertson moves up one spot, sharing No. 8 with Iasmin Lucindo.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: Marcus McGhee falls one spot to No. 13 following his loss, while Vinicius Oliveira moves up one spot to No. 12. Aiemann Zahabi also moves up one spot to No. 10, swapping places with Henry Cejudo (now No. 11).

Despite his win, Petr Yan remains at No. 3.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: Reinier de Ridder moves up eight spots to No. 5, while the man he beat, Robert Whittaker, falls two spots to No. 7.

Jared Cannonier, Roman Dolidze, Anthony Hernandez, Brendan Allen, and Paulo Costa all fall one spot to Nos. 8-12, respectively. Marvin Vettori falls two spots to No. 13.

Light Heavyweight: Bogdan Guskov moves up three spots to No. 10, while the man he beat, Nikita Krylov, falls two spots to No. 12. Johnny Walker moves down one spot to No. 13.

Heavyweight: Martin Buday moves up one spot to No. 12, swapping spots with Mick Parkin (now No. 13).

This week’s new UFC rankings were first reported by John Morgan. UFC.com’s rankings section still to be updated as of publication time.

Thomas Albano
