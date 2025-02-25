UFC Rankings Report: Reinier de Ridder Ousts Bo Nickal From Middleweight Top 15

In the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Seattle, MMA News has you covered with this week’s updates to the official UFC rankings.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: There’s been one change to the P4P list, with former welterweight champ Leon Edwards getting a one-place boost to now share #9 with flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: With Julia Avila’s retirement being confirmed, she’s exited the UFC rankings at 135 pounds. Replacing her at #15 is Joselyne Edwards, who has won just one bantamweight bout in nine fights in the promotion. That was in her debut, with the Panama native either losing or missing weight for her subsequent wins.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: While the victory didn’t come in the manner he’d have hoped, Song Yadong is still on the up at 135 pounds. A technical decision triumph over Henry Cejudo has led to the Chinese standout climbing two positions to #6. “Triple C” has fallen the same distance the opposite way to #8, with Rob Font getting a small rise to #7 after his win against Jean Matsumoto.

Further down, and unrelated to any recent results, Canada’s Aiemann Zahabi (#13) has moved above Marcus McGhee (#14).

This fight has been stopped after 3 rounds.@SongYaDongLFG wins via technical decision. pic.twitter.com/S7VRyl6pcR — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2025

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez was among the biggest winners to emerge from Saturday’s event, as he once again got the better of Brendan Allen to extend his winning run to seven straight fights. As a result, “Fluffy” has risen by three positions to #9, one place above his defeated opponent from UFC Seattle.

Elsewhere, Bo Nickal’s stay in the rankings was a short one. He’s been ousted after just weeks in the pecking order, replaced at #15 by Reinier de Ridder, who moved to 2-0 in the UFC with a victory over Kevin Holland last month.

Light Heavyweight: After snapping his two-fight losing skid with a narrow split decision win over debutant Julius Walker this past weekend, Alonzo Menifield has climbed one spot up the UFC rankings at 205 pounds to #14. That’s left veteran former title challenger Anthony Smith at #15 ahead of what is expected to be his final fight this coming April.

Heavyweight: No changes.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.