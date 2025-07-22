UFC Rankings Report: Significant Movement Following UFC 318, Dustin Poirier’s Retirement

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC 318, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: Following his win at UFC 318, Vinicius Oliveira moves up two spots to No. 13. The man he defeated, Kyler Phillips, drops two spots to No. 14.

Marcus McGhee moves up one spot to No. 12, while Montel Jackson moves down one spot to No. 15.

Mario Bautista now has sole possession of No. 8 as Rob Font drops one spot to No. 9.

Featherweight: Following his win at UFC 318, Patricio Pitbull debuts in the UFC featherweight rankings at No. 11. Dan Ige, meanwhile, falls three spots to No. 14.

Steve Garcia and Giga Chikadze each fall one spot to No. 12 and No. 15, respectively. Calvin Kattar and Bryce Mitchell both are no longer ranked.

Lightweight: Max Holloway moves up one spot to No. 4, swapping places with Justin Gaethje, who falls to No. 5.

With Dustin Poirier’s retirement, Joel Alvarez returns to the rankings at No. 15.

The following fighters have all moved up one spot in ranking due to Poirier’s retirement: Dan Hooker (to No. 6), Mateusz Gamrot (to No. 7), Beneil Dariush (to No. 8), Paddy Pimblett (to No. 9), Rafael Fiziev (to No. 10), Renato Moicano (to No. 11), Michael Chandler (to No. 12), Benoit Saint Denis (to No. 13), and Grant Dawson (to No. 14).

Welterweight: Following his win at UFC 318, Daniel Rodriguez returns to the welterweight rankings at No. 14. Kevin Holland has fallen out of the rankings.

Additionally, Gabriel Bonfim moves up one spot to No. 13, while Geoff Neal (moving up one spot to No. 10) trades places with Gilbert Burns (falls one spot to No. 11).

Middleweight: Following their fight at UFC 318, Paulo Costa moves up two spots to No. 11, while Roman Kopylov falls one spot to No. 15. Abus Magomedov, consequently, moves up one spot to No. 14.

Also following their fight at UFC 318, Brendan Allen moves up one spot to No. 10, while Marvin Vettori falls one spot, tying him with Costa at No. 11.

Reiner de Ridder, who headlines this weekend’s card in Abu Dhabi, moves down one spot to No. 13.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: No changes.

This week’s new UFC rankings were first reported by John Morgan. UFC.com’s rankings section still to be updated as of publication time.