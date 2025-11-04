UFC Rankings Report: Steve Garcia Now A Top-10 Featherweight

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 110, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: Norma Dumont enters the rankings at No. 15, replacing the woman she beat at UFC Vegas 110, Ketlen Vieira.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: Following her win at UFC Vegas 110, Norma Dumont moves up one spot to No. 3, swapping places with the woman she defeated, Ketlen Vieira (now No. 4).

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: Following his win at UFC Vegas 110, Steve Garcia moves up four spots to No. 8. This subsequently moved four men down one spot: Brian Ortega, Josh Emmett, Jean Silva, and Patricio Pitbull, who all move to No. 9, No. 10, No. 11, and No. 12, respectively.

The man Garcia beat, David Onama, falls one spot to No. 14, swapping places with Dan Ige (now No. 13).

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: No changes.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: No changes.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.