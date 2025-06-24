UFC Rankings Report: Tom Aspinall Moves Up 3 Spots In Men’s Pound-For-Pound, Khamzat Chimaev Joins

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Baku, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: With the retirement of Jon Jones, new undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall moves up three spots to #8. Five men — Ilia Topuria, Dricus Du Plessis, Magomed Ankalaev, Alexander Volkanovski and Jack Della Maddalena each move up one spot, respectively, to #s 3-7.

Alexander Pantoja, Max Holloway, Belal Muhammad, Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan also all move up to #9-14, respectively. Pantoja shares the No. 9 spot with Alex Pereira. Khamzat Chimaev joins at #15.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius moves up one spot to #5, sharing the rank with Maycee Barber.

Women’s Bantamweight: Daria Zhelezniakova joins at #15, replacing Chelsea Chandler.

Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov moves up to #11, swapping places with Joshua Van (#12). Kai Asakura moves up one spot to #14, swapping places with Bruno Silva (#15).

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista moves up one spot to #8, sharing the rank with Rob Font.

Featherweight: Brian Ortega moves up one spot to #6, sharing the rank with Arnold Allen.

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev moves up to #10, swapping places with Renato Moicano (#11). Grant Dawson moves up one spot to #13, swapping spots with Benoit Saint-Denis (#14).

Welterweight: Michael Morales moves up one spot to #7, sharing the rank with Joaquin Buckley.

Middleweight: Abus Magomedov moves up one spot to #14, sharing the rank with Roman Kopylov.

Light Heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. moves up three spots to #4. Jamahal Hill, meanwhile, moves down two spots to #6. Aleksandar Rakic moves down one spot to #7. Jan Blachowicz stays at #5.

Heavyweight: Obviously, with the confirmation of Jon Jones’ retirement, he has been removed from the rankings at heavyweight as well. Tom Aspinall becomes the new UFC heavyweight champion. Everyone moves up one spot in the ranks, while Rizvan Kuniev joins the rankings at #15.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.