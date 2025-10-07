UFC Rankings Report: UFC 320 Brings Plenty Of Shakeup

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC 320, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: As a result of regaining the UFC light heavyweight title, Alex Pereira moves up four spots to No. 6. The now-former champion, Magomed Ankalaev, falls four spots to No. 11.

Consequently, these moves also result in Alexander Volkanovski falling one spot to No. 7 and Dricus Du Plessis moving up one spot to No. 10.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: As a result of her win, Yana Santos moves up five spots to No. 5. The woman she beat, Macy Chiasson, falls two spots to No. 7.

Ailin Perez consequently falls one spot to No. 8, while Mayra Bueno Silva falls two spots to No. 10.

Flyweight: As a result of his suspension, Ramazan Temirov has been removed from UFC rankings eligibility.

As a result, Bruno Silva moves up one spot to No. 14, while Rafael Estevam joins the rankings at No. 15.

Bantamweight: Petr Yan moves up one spot, tying Umar Nurmagomedov for the No. 2 position. Montel Jackson enters the rankings at No. 15, while Marcus McGhee falls off the rankings.

Cory Sandhagen remains at No. 4 after his title fight loss at UFC 320.

Featherweight: Following his UFC 320 win, Youssef Zalal moves up two spots to No. 7. The man he beat, Josh Emmett, falls one spot to No. 9.

Subsequently, Brian Ortega falls one spot to No. 8.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: Following his UFC 320 win, Joe Pyfer joins the rankings at No. 15, while Ikram Aliskerov falls out of the rankings.

Light Heavyweight: Following UFC 320, Alex Pereira takes the champion spot, while Magomed Ankalaev falls to the No. 1 contender position. Ankalaev shares this position now with Jiri Prochazka, who moved up one spot following his win at UFC 320.

The man Prochazka beat, Khalil Rountree Jr., falls one spot to No. 5, swapping places with Jan Blachowicz (now No. 4).

Heavyweight: No changes.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.