UFC Rankings Report: UFC Vancouver Winners Continue Rise Up Ranks

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Vancouver, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: Despite her win at UFC Vancouver, Manon Fiorot falls one spot in the rankings to No. 5, as does Julianna Pena (to No. 6). Natalia Silva moves up two spots to No. 4.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: Following her win at UFC Vancouver, Manon Fiorot moves up one spot to No. 1, swapping places with Natalia Silva.

The woman Fiorot defeated, Jasmine Jasudavicius, falls two spots to No. 7. Maycee Barber and Rose Namajunas each move up one spot to No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: Following his UFC Vancouver win, Aiemann Zahabi moves up two spots to No. 7. The man he defeated, Marlon Vera, and Mario Bautista fall one spot each to No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.

Additionally, Rob Font moves up one spot to No. 12, swapping places with Vinicius Oliveira (No. 13).

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: Following his win at UFC Vancouver, Mike Malott enters the rankings at No. 15, replacing the man he defeated, Kevin Holland, who falls off the list.

Middleweight: Following his win at UFC Vancouver, Brendan Allen moves up four spots to No. 5. The man he defeated, Reinier de Ridder, falls four spots to No. 8. Additionally, Anthony Hernandez moves up two spots to No. 4, while Israel Adesanya drops one spot to No. 6.

Robert Whittaker falls one spot to No. 9. Jared Cannonier moves up one spot, tying with Michael Page for the No. 10 position.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: No changes.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.