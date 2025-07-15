UFC Rankings Report: Welterweight Veteran Unranked For First Time In A Decade Following UFC Nashville Loss

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Nashville, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: Alexandre Pantoja moves up one spot to No. 4, tying him with Dricus Du Plessis.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: Following the confirmation of Max Holloway’s move up to lightweight beginning with this coming weekend’s UFC 318 card, Holloway is no longer eligible to be ranked at featherweight.

Bryce Mitchell consequently returns to the rankings at No. 15 (despite competing in a bantamweight bout at UFC Abu Dhabi later this month). He sits in a tie for No. 15 alongside Calvin Kattar, who dropped one spot in the rankings following his loss to Steve Garcia at UFC Nashville.

Garcia debuts in the rankings at No. 11, placed in a tie with Dan Ige for the ranking. Ige moved up one spot following Holloway’s move to 155.

The following fighters have also moved up in ranking due to Holloway’s departure from 145: Movsar Evloev (one spot to No. 1), Diego Lopes (one spot to No. 2), Yair Rodriguez (one spot to No. 3), Brian Ortega (one spot to No. 4), Arnold Allen (also one spot to No. 4), Lerone Murphy (one spot to No. 6), Aljamain Sterling (one spot to No. 7), Josh Emmett (one spot to No. 8), Youssef Zalal (two spots to No. 9), and Giga Chikadze (one spot to No. 14).

Jean Silva and David Onama remain at No. 10 and No. 13, respectively.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: Following his controversial loss at UFC Nashville, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, ranked No. 12 previously, is no longer in the UFC rankings. It is his first time unranked in exactly a decade; he entered the rankings in July 2015.

The man who beat him, Gabriel Bonfim, debuts in the rankings at No. 14. Carlos Prates and Kevin Holland each move up a spot to No. 12 and No. 13, respectively.

Joaquin Buckley drops one spot to No. 8, giving Michael Morales sole possession at No. 7.

Middleweight: No changes.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: Following his loss at UFC Nashville, Tallison Teixeira falls one spot to No. 14. No. 13 now belongs to Martin Buday.

Despite his win over Teixeira, Derrick Lewis remains at the No. 9 spot.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.