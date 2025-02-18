UFC Rankings Report: Youssef Zalal Enters Featherweight Top 15

In the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night at the Apex, MMA News has you covered with this week’s updates to the official UFC rankings.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: Julia Avila fell short at the Apex opposite Jacqueline Cavalcanti. While she subsequently retired, she’s kept her spot in the UFC rankings for now, dropping three spots to #15. The Brazilian, meanwhile, is up two places to #11. Also on the rise is Nora Cornolle, who’s benefitted from recent results to surge up two spots to #13.

Inside the top 10, Ailín Pérez (#8) will likely not be happy to have had her recent rise take a hit. Despite coming off a win streak, the Argentine has fallen back behind Mayra Bueno Silva (#7), who has lost three straight.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: Unrelated to the latest event, Marcus McGhee has moved up one place to #13 at 135 pounds, now leaving him above Aiemann Zahabi (#14).

Featherweight: One of the biggest winners to emerge from UFC Vegas 102 was Youssef Zalal, who remained unbeaten since returning to the promotion by outpointing Calvin Kattar. As a result, he’s debuted in the UFC rankings at #12. The defeated Kattar, meanwhile, has slipped four positions to #14.

That change has notably boosted Lerone Murphy into the top 10 and ousted Edson Barboza from the list entirely.

Biggest win of his career! 👏@MoroccanDevil45 earned a top 10 win at #UFCVegas102 💪 pic.twitter.com/BoZqUDokmw — UFC (@ufc) February 16, 2025

Lightweight: In a somewhat random switch, Grant Dawson has jumped France’s Benoît Saint Denis into #14, leaving “God of War” on the brink of losing his number in the UFC rankings.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: No changes.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes’ inclusion in the heavyweight top 15 puzzled many, and he didn’t last long. Following a quick submission loss this past weekend, the American has fallen out of the rankings. Despite Valter Walker defeating him, the Brazilian isn’t the fighter who’s replaced Mayes. The #15-ranked heavyweight is instead Tallison Teixeira, who knocked out Justin Tafa earlier this month in Sydney.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.