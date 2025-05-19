UFC Rankings Update: Morales Surges, New Faces Enter Top 15

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 106 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the official UFC rankings saw significant movement across several weight classes. The updated rankings, released today (Monday, May 19, 2025), feature dramatic shifts particularly in the welterweight division, while introducing fresh talent to the featherweight and women’s bantamweight rankings.

Welterweight Shakeup

Undefeated prospect Michael Morales delivered the most impactful performance of the weekend, demolishing veteran Gilbert Burns in just 3:39 of the first round. This emphatic victory has propelled Morales five spots up the rankings to #7, positioning him within striking distance of title contention.

The defeat marks Burns’ fourth consecutive loss, resulting in a precipitous five-position drop to #13. This movement has caused ripple effects throughout the division, with several fighters shifting to accommodate the new hierarchy while champion Jack Della Maddalena remains secure at the top.

Featherweight Fresh Blood

Brazilian standout Melquizael Costa has broken into the featherweight rankings at #9 following his unanimous decision victory over Julian Erosa in what was deemed the Fight of the Night. The win extends Costa’s UFC streak to four fights, establishing him as an intriguing new threat in a division ruled by Alexander Volkanovski.

Costa’s arrival comes at the expense of Sodiq Yusuff, who falls out of the rankings entirely after dropping a unanimous decision to Mairon Santos in a lightweight bout.

Women’s Bantamweight Addition

The women’s bantamweight division welcomes Luana Santos at #14 after her second-round submission victory over Tainara Lisboa. Santos made history as the first female fighter in UFC history to earn a victory via Americana submission, adding a new stylistic dimension to a division that has struggled with depth in recent years.

Santos replaces Joselyne Edwards in the rankings, while champion Julianna Peña maintains her position atop the division.

What’s Next

Industry analysts expect the UFC to capitalize on Morales’ momentum by matching him against a high-profile opponent from the upper echelon of the division, potentially setting him up for a title eliminator with a victory.

Costa’s crowd-pleasing style makes him an attractive option for matchmakers, with veterans like Josh Emmett or Lerone Murphy representing logical next opponents.

Santos will likely face a top-10 opponent in her next outing as the UFC tests her readiness for higher-level competition.

Tuesday’s bout announcements should provide further clarity on how quickly the promotion plans to advance these rising stars through their respective divisions.