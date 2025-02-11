UFC Rankings Report: Zhang Weili Misses Out On P4P Top Spot Despite UFC 312 Win

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of UFC 312, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: Following his second successful title defense this past weekend, middleweight kingpin Dricus Du Plessis has received a small P4P boost. The South African has climbed above Belal Muhammad to #6, with the welterweight champ now one place worse off at #7.

Further down, the defeated Sean Strickland is on the edge of elimination from the list having slipped below lightweight fan favorite Charles Oliveira (#14) to #15.

He's keeping the belt in South Africa😮‍💨



Who is next for @DricusDuPlessis? 👇 pic.twitter.com/6WXhzxjv7J — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2025

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: Zhang Weili’s incredible performance to defeat Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312 was not enough to usurp Valentina Shevchenko on the P4P list. “Magnum” has remained in second place below the flyweight queen.

There has still been movement in the pecking order though, with Raquel Pennington (#8) passing Rose Namajunas (#9), Yan Xiaonan (#10) leapfrogging Suarez (#11), and Natália Silva (#13) jumping Jéssica Andrade (#14).

Women’s Strawweight: After having her record blemished for the first time and title hopes dashed, Suarez has fallen one place to #2 in the strawweight UFC rankings. That’s left another former adversary of Zhang’s in Xiaonan as the new #1-ranked contender at 115 pounds.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: After a second loss to Dricus Du Plessis in the space of three fights, Sean Strickland has lost his status as top contender at 185 pounds. The American has slipped to #2, resulting in rising Frenchman Nassourdine Imavov taking the #1 position.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz’s stay in the top 15 was short. After entering last week, the Brazilian has been immediately replaced by Kennedy Nzechukwu, who now has #14 next to his name.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.