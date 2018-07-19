It looks like Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen has a date.

Emelianenko and Sonnen will do battle in a semi-final Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix bout. A date and location were unknown until now. Newsday reports that “The Last Emperor” and “The American Gangster” will meet on Oct. 13 inside NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY.

For Emelianenko, he earned his spot in the semi-finals by knocking out Frank Mir in just 48 seconds. It was his first victory in the United States since Nov. 2009. Emelianenko is riding a wave of success he hasn’t found in quite some time, going 6-1 in his last seven outings.

As for Sonnen, he punched his ticket to the semi-finals with a unanimous decision victory over Quinton Jackson. After a disappointing submission loss to Tito Ortiz, Sonnen finds himself with back-to-back wins over Wanderlei Silva and “Rampage.”

If the report ends up being true, this will be Bellator’s first event in Long Island. One day before Emelianenko vs. Sonnen will be the other semi-final bout. Matt Mitrione and light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will clash inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Who do you give the edge to in their semi-final Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix bout, Fedor Emelianenko or Chael Sonnen?