Fedor Emelianenko Clears The Air, Not Retiring At Bellator 237

Fedor Emelianenko plans to complete his farewell tour.

Emelianenko took on Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in the main event of Bellator 237. “The Last Emperor” scored a first-round knockout victory. During his post-fight speech, Emelianenko’s comments through his translator made it seem like he was ready to end his farewell tour on the first stop and retire.

“Unfortunately and regretfully I want to say that perhaps my career stops here on my win in Japan where I started. I’m finishing my career here. And thank you very much for supporting me over the years. Thank you very much. That’s the end of my tour.”

Emelianenko Clears The Air On Post-Fight Speech

Backstage at Bellator 237, Emelianenko’s translator clarified that “The Last Emperor” did not fight for the final time.

“Maybe it’s me and I want to take responsibility for that. The way he said it is this, right now he’s doing the tour. It’s his final fight and he wants to do a fight in Japan, he wants to do a fight in the United States and wants to do a fight in Russia. So for Japan, that was the win and retirement fight in Japan. So he’s not retiring. I take responsibility. Sorry if I didn’t translate. I don’t want things to be read out of context so I apologize.”

When asked if he will indeed have bouts in the United States and Russia for his last hurrah, Emelianenko said the following.

“We’ll see.”

