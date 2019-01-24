Fedor Emelianenko Begins Contemplating Retirement

Fedor Emelianenko has had arguably the most celebrated career in the history of the heavyweight decision. To this day, Emelianenko remains the greatest heavyweight of all time to many, and he has an opportunity to add to that legacy this Saturday at Bellator 214 when he takes on Ryan Bader in the event’s headliner and the finals of the Bellator heavyweight grand prix.

Fedor has looked like the Fedor of old to get to the finals, pulling off back-to-back first-round finishes over Frank Mir then Chael Sonnen. It has looked as if The Last Emperor might still have many fights left in him as his illustrious MMA career that has now spanned almost two full decades. But as Fedor enters his 19th year of fighting, he has begun to consider that the end may be near (Transcript via MMA Fighting):

“To tell the truth, at the age I’m at right now, more and more I am thinking about retiring,” Fedor said at the Bellator 214 open workouts in Hollywood. When asked if his upcoming bout against Ryan Bader may be his last, Fedor admitted to not possessing the answer to that question and will not to reflect on it following the bout.

“I cannot answer this question at this moment,” Emelianenko said. “But I am willing to take some rest and then decide.

“It is not because I don’t want to fight,” he said of his retirement contemplation. “Definitely it is because of the age, you know, and injuries that I have.”

Bellator 214 takes place this Saturday, January 26th from The Forum at 9:00 PM ET and will air on the Paramount Network and will also be available on DAZN.

How many more fights do you believe Fedor Emelianenko has in him?