Fedor Emelianenko Interested In Fabricio Werdum Rematch, Scott Coker Comments

Fedor Emelianenko wants the opportunity to avenge one of the most significant losses of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Back in June of 2010, Fabricio Werdum became the first man to beat Emelianenko in 10 years, submitting him in the first round of their matchup under the Strikerforce banner. This defeat marked the beginning of a three-fight losing skid for the Russian legend. Now, at 43-years-old and nearing retirement, Emelianenko would like the chance to avenge that loss.

The timing couldn’t be any better, as Werdum comes off of a submission victory over Alexander Gustafsson in the UFC, marking the end of his contract with the promotion and making him a free agent. After the fight, Werdum himself expressed interest in fighting Emelianenko again. Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Emelianenko said he’d love the opportunity to run things back with “Vai Cavalo,” but it all depends on if it’s something Bellator is interested in doing.

“For myself, yes, I would like to fight him,” Emelianenko said. “Whether that’s a fight fans are interested in seeing or Bellator is interested in putting on, I don’t know that.”

Bellator MMA president Scott Coker then responded to Emelianenko’s comments in a later interview, saying he’ll do everything he can to make it happen if it’s something that truly means that much to “The Last Emperor.”

“I love Fabricio and it’s something really that’s Fedor’s decision,” Coker said. “One of the things I’m going to talk to Fedor tonight is, ‘Is this an important fight for you?’ Whatever he says, then we’ll go make it happen. If it’s an important fight to him, then we’ll probably put it together. If not, it doesn’t mean we won’t still pursue Fabricio.

“The fight with him and Fedor would be something that if it was an important revenge-type scenario for Fedor in his mind, and something that still eats at him every day, then it would be something we’d be interested in.”