Fedor Emelianenko Not Ruling Out Fighting Past Bellator Retirement Tour

Fedor Emelianenko will begin his retirement tour tomorrow night (Dec. 28) but he’s not all-in on the idea of hanging up his gloves.

Emelianenko will meet Quinton Jackson in the main event of Bellator 237. The heavyweight clash will be held inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. It’ll be the first bout in Emelianenko’s retirement tour.

Fedor Unsure If He’s Really Retiring After Tour

During a media scrum, Emelianenko admitted to reporters that his retirement will be determined by how he feels at the conclusion of the tour (via MMAMania.com).

“That’s what we discussed, that’s what we agreed on, but let’s see how I feel,” Emelianenko told reporters through his translator. “Right now the plan is just like Scott laid out, there’s gonna be three fights and it’s kind of a retirement tour, but when the tour is over let’s see how I feel, we’ll go from there.”

Emelianenko has gone 2-2 under the Bellator banner with two TKO wins and two KO losses. In his last outing, “The Last Emperor” was knocked out by Ryan Bader in 35 seconds. This was the final bout in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix and was likely Emelianenko’s last shot at a world title under a major promotion outside of Pride FC.

What do you make of Fedor Emelianenko not being all-in on retiring once his tour wraps up?