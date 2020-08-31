Monday, August 31, 2020

Fedor Emelianenko Pays Tribute To Recently Deceased Coach

By Ian Carey
Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Emelianenko announced over the weekend that his coach and father figure, Vladimir Mikhailovich Voronov, has died. Emelianenko took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late coach.

“My coach Vladimir Mikhailovich Voronov died,” Fedor wrote on Instagram (via Google Translate). “From childhood, Vladimir was part of a family, a demanding mentor. He was always there for me in the darkest and happiest moments of my life. Vladimir Mikhailovich was not only a coach but a father to many athletes. He raised Champions, strong in spirit, believed in young guys and helped them find their way in life.”

“Vladimir Mikhailovich was not only a coach, but also a father for many athletes. He raised Champions, strong in spirit, believed in young guys and helped them find their way in life. Please pray for Vladimir. My most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Vladimir Mikhailovich.”

View this post on Instagram

Умер мой тренер Владимир Михайлович Воронов. ⠀ С самого детства Владимир Михайлович был частью семьи, требовательным наставником. Он всегда был рядом в тяжёлые и счастливые моменты моей жизни. ⠀ Владимир Михайлович был не только тренером, но и отцом для многих спортсменов. Он вырастил чемпионов, сильных духом, верил в молодых ребят и помогал найти им свою дорогу в жизни. ⠀ Прошу ваших молитв о новопреставленном Владимире. Мои самые искренние соболезнования родным и близким Владимира Михайловича.

A post shared by Федор Емельяненко (@fedoremelianenkoofficial) on

Fedor Emelianenko In Bellator

Fedor’s last fight was in December at Bellator 237. He finished Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in just under 3 minutes. Scott Coker says he’s hoping to schedule Fedor’s final fight in Moscow, Russia. Fabricio Werdum has expressed interest in a rematch as well.

“My sports career is slowly nearing its conclusion, though I am looking forward to more fights. Time will tell,” Emelianenko said to Russian-outlet TASS recently. “It will all depend on the way I feel and on my desire to carry on fighting.”

