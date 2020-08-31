Fedor Emelianenko Pays Tribute To Recently Deceased Coach

Fedor Emelianenko announced over the weekend that his coach and father figure, Vladimir Mikhailovich Voronov, has died. Emelianenko took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late coach.

“My coach Vladimir Mikhailovich Voronov died,” Fedor wrote on Instagram (via Google Translate). “From childhood, Vladimir was part of a family, a demanding mentor. He was always there for me in the darkest and happiest moments of my life. Vladimir Mikhailovich was not only a coach but a father to many athletes. He raised Champions, strong in spirit, believed in young guys and helped them find their way in life.”

“Vladimir Mikhailovich was not only a coach, but also a father for many athletes. He raised Champions, strong in spirit, believed in young guys and helped them find their way in life. Please pray for Vladimir. My most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Vladimir Mikhailovich.”

Fedor Emelianenko In Bellator

Fedor’s last fight was in December at Bellator 237. He finished Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in just under 3 minutes. Scott Coker says he’s hoping to schedule Fedor’s final fight in Moscow, Russia. Fabricio Werdum has expressed interest in a rematch as well.

“My sports career is slowly nearing its conclusion, though I am looking forward to more fights. Time will tell,” Emelianenko said to Russian-outlet TASS recently. “It will all depend on the way I feel and on my desire to carry on fighting.”