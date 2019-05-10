Fedor Emelianenko On Possible Retirement: ‘We Will See’

Fedor Emelianenko is on the fence when it comes to retirement.

Emelianenko was in search of a comeback last year with the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. “The Last Emperor” made it all the way to the finals, stopping Frank Mir and Chael Sonnen along the way. Emelianenko’s bid for Bellator gold came to a halt when he was knocked out by Ryan Bader in 35 seconds.

Fedor Speaks On Possible Retirement

At the age of 42 and with 45 professional mixed martial arts bouts, many are wondering when Emelianenko will hang up his gloves for good. Speaking to TAAS in Russia, Emelianenko had the following to say (via VMMA.ru):

“My career – we will wait, we will see, you will soon find out everything. Injuries have accumulated over the years of [my] career.”

For a time, Emelianenko was considered to be the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. “The Last Emperor” ruled the roost in Pride FC’s heavyweight division. Over the years, he’s beaten the likes of Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, Mirko Cro Cop, Andrei Arlovski, Tim Sylvia, and more.

Bellator president Scott Coker has said that if Emelianenko decides to keep fighting, then he’d like to do a tour featuring “The Last Emperor,” which would include a bout in Japan.