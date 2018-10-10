Fedor Emelianenko Reacts To UFC 229 Brawl

Fedor Emelianenko reacts to the brawl that ensued following the main event of UFC 229.

This past Saturday night (Oct. 6), UFC 229 took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was being touted as the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC. The event delivered a live gate of $17.2 million, which is just short of the UFC record set at UFC 205. Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round, but it was the brawl afterwards that has people talking.

Fedor Emelianenko Gives His Take On UFC 229 Brawl

Emelianenko was asked for his take on the brawl ahead of his own bout this Saturday night (Oct. 13). He told USA TODAY Sports the following (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Fighters have a responsibility to act normally. It’s very important to be able to control yourself and never actually use your physical strength in everyday life.”

Emelianenko will go one-on-one with Chael Sonnen in the main event of Bellator 208. This will be a semifinal bout to determine who moves on to the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. The winner of Ryan Bader vs. Matt Mitrione one night prior will meet Emelianenko or Sonnen on Jan. 26, 2019 in Los Angeles.

MMA News will provide you live coverage of both semifinal bouts in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. When the finalists are decided, the stage will be set to finally determine a new Bellator heavyweight champion. The promotion hasn’t had a heavyweight title bout since April 2014.

Looking back, do you think the UFC 229 brawl is a big deal or overblown?