Fedor Emelianenko Signs New Deal With Bellator MMA

Fedor Emelianenko is staying with Bellator MMA as he plans to finish up his legendary career with the Viacom-owned promotion.

Emelianenko is a historic figure in the history of the MMA game and no doubt an MMA Legend. Early Saturday morning, the promotion announced that he signed an exclusive multi-fight contract extension to finish his career inside of the Bellator cage.

It was hyped in the press release that “Emelianenko’s farewell tour continues in Bellator’s stacked heavyweight division.”

In his latest outing, he suffered a loss to Ryan Bader in the headliner of Bellator 214 back in January. This served as the finals of the heavyweight tournament to crown a new heavyweight champion.

Before then, Fedor beat Chael Sonnen on at Bellator 208 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York by first round TKO.

In the main event of the Bellator 198 event, the MMA legend finished former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir. This bout served as the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix quarterfinal bout.

“I am pleased that we were able to sign Fedor, the greatest heavyweight of all time, to a new contract extension,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “He is someone that I consider a friend in this business and am even more pleased that he has decided to finish his storied career with Bellator. There are exciting matchups for him here in Bellator that I know will appeal to his fans from the past, as well as new fans from his recent run in the tournament. As his time in the sport winds down, I am happy to see him close out his career on his own terms.”

“My strong friendship and respect for Scott Coker made reaching a contract extension a simple process,” said Fedor Emelianenko. “Bellator is my home – I look forward to helping Bellator continue to grow and reach its full potential as the world’s top MMA promotion.”