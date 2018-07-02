Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen Targeted For October

Fedor Emelianenko could be taking on Chael Sonnen in the semi-finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix in October.

Bellator president Scott Coker told MMAJunkie.com that the promotion is targeting Emelianenko vs. Sonnen in October. Emelianenko earned his spot in the semi-finals with a first-round TKO victory over Frank Mir. Sonnen’s unanimous decision win over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson punched his ticket to the semi-finals.

Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione will also collide in the semi-finals, but they will not do battle on the same card as Emelianenko vs. Sonnen. Coker did say that there’s a chance Bellator may hold back-to-back events with the cards being just one day apart:

“We’re trying to keep it in close proximity. I want both of the semifinals to happen close together.”

Chicago has emerged as a potential landing spot for Emelianenko vs. Sonnen due to the warm reception “The Last Emperor” received for his bout against Mir. It’s still possible that the bout could take place on the East Coast.

Emelianenko has gone 6-1 in his last seven outings. Sonnen has pulled together two straight victories. This will be the first time the two men share the cage.

Who do you think will advance to the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, Fedor Emelianenko or Chael Sonnen?