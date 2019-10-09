Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Booked For Bellator Japan

Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson will do battle in the main event of Bellator Japan.

Bellator president Scott Coker announced the match-up in a Twitter post.

.@Rampage4Real returns to Japan on Dec. 29 to meet @Fedoroskol in the main event of Bellator Japan. pic.twitter.com/PCJJwHTwRk — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) October 9, 2019

Bellator later issued a press release where Coker had more to say on the promotion making its way to “The Land of the Rising Sun.”

“For Bellator’s debut in Japan, we wanted to bring a massive event and fighters that the Japanese fans really connect with,” said Bellator President Scott Coker. “Given the vast history of martial arts and MMA in Japan, and especially at Saitama Super Arena, this will be a very special show that no one will want to miss. This will, unquestionably, be a monumental event for Bellator and I am looking forward to the moment that Fedor and ‘Rampage’ walk out to a crowd that has known them since their careers began. I would also like to thank RIZIN for their help in making this event a possibility and we look forward to working together in the near future to showcase the best talent each organization has to offer.”

Bellator Japan will take place inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Dec. 29. Tickets go on sale Nov. 3. The announcement doesn’t come as much of a surprise as Coker told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani back in July that he wanted to book Emelianenko in Japan.

“Listen, that’s something that we’re definitely working on. It’s a situation where we haven’t finalized the details. I mean Sakakibara and myself. Once that gets done, then we can talk about the athletes. But I would love to have Fedor fight in Japan because I think I’d be so much fun to watch that fight. Whether it’s a Japanese fighter or maybe he fights ‘Rampage’ Jackson or Josh Barnett or whoever, I think it would just be a magical night to see him back in the Bellator cage in Tokyo.”

This event will mark the start of Emelianenko’s farewell tour. Coker is hoping to have “The Last Emperor” end the tour in Russia.