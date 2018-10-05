Felice Herrig Goes Off On Conor McGregor

Felice Herrig is not a fan of Conor McGregor. Both Herrig and McGregor will be on tomorrow night’s (Sat. October 6, 2018) UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV) card. McGregor will main event the night in a lightweight title bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. Herrig will be fighting on the main card, as she takes on Michelle Waterson.

Herrig has been very vocal on social media for her dislike of McGregor. This stems from his antics at UFC 223 media day back in April. McGregor attacked a fighter bus that Khabib was on, throwing a dolly through the glass window. The glass injured several fighters and forced some fights to be canceled.

Despite this, McGregor’s fan base remains strong. Herrig has been receiving a lot of flack online for her anti-McGregor stance. She said that the Irishman’s fans follow him “blindly,” regardless of how far he takes his shenanigans (via Bloody Elbow):

“I think because there’s controversy, and so many people they either love Conor or they hate him. So his nuthuggers are gonna be like ‘How dare you speak of the king like that? Blasphemy!

“I think it’s just because people will follow him blindly. He’s the kind of person who could be a cult leader and have all these little minions. The people that get pissed at me are his little minions who would kiss his feet. So that’s why I get hate, it’s because he’s so loved or hated or controversial.”

“I don’t care, what he did was wrong. I still think he’s a piece of sh-t, and I’m always going to think he’s a piece of sh-t.”

What do you think about Herrig’s comments on McGregor?