Felice Herrig Out Of UFC 238 With Torn ACL

Felice Herrig will not be competing on the UFC 238 card.

Herrig was scheduled to take on Yan Xiaonan on June 8 at UFC 238. The bout was set to take place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The planned strawweight tilt has fallen apart due to an injury.

Felice Herrig Suffers Torn ACL

Herrig took to her Instagram account to reveal the news:

“Hello, crutches that’s never a good thing and it’s not. Unfortunately [on] Friday I tore my ACL and I do need surgery, which means that I will not be fighting on UFC Chicago. Which is a bummer for sure. So I just want to say I’m sorry to the fans, to the UFC, and most definitely my opponent. I hope that she gets a replacement, there’s still enough time. As for me, what can you do? All I can do is move forward and stay positive and work on my recovery and come back stronger than ever.”

Herrig is the 12th-ranked UFC strawweight. “Lil Bulldog” was hoping to bounce back after losing her last two outings. Herrig was riding a four-fight winning streak before dropping two in a row.