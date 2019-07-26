Felicia Spencer Aims to “Take Out” the Two WMMA GOATs

A strong case can be made that Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg are the two greatest women’s mixed martial artist (WMMA) to have ever lived. One notably person who subscribes to that notion is Felicia Spencer, who will be facing Cyborg tomorrow night in the UFC 240 co-main event. As for Amanda Nunes, she has been able to establish herself as the consensus GOAT of WMMA by beating every single former UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion in history. But perhaps her two biggest victories were over Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg, the two names who at one point were seen as the two greatest WMMA fighters of all time. Felicia Spencer now aims to follow Nunes’ footsteps by defeating arguably the two greatest women’s martial artists back to back, including Nunes herself:

“It’s a really cool idea that, potentially, I could take out two of the greatest female fighters of all time, the two GOATs in women’s MMA and be 9-0 as a professional doing it. So it’d be pretty gnarly to do that,” Spencer told theScore MMA.

If Felicia Spencer were to achieve this, she will have made good on a promise she made to the UFC the day she signed with the promotion:

“I told the UFC when I got signed that I am going to be your champion. I am going to be the face of your division. So whatever I need to do to get there, that’s what I’m gonna do.”

UFC 240 takes place tomorrow night, July 27, 2019 from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The event will be headlined by Max Holloway defending his featherweight championship against Frankie Edgar.

Do you believe Felicia Spencer will become the face of the featherweight division?