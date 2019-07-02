Felicia Spencer: It’s My Time To Shock The World Against ‘Human’ Cyborg

Felicia Spencer is slated for the biggest fight of her MMA career.

And it’s not even close, as she’ll meet former champion Cris Cyborg in the co-main event of July 27’s UFC 240 from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Spencer earned the chance to face the legendary Cyborg by submitting Megan Anderson in her UFC debut at UFC Rochester. Cyborg allegedly turned down a rematch with Amanda Nunes, something she denied truly happened.

Either way, that massive fight won’t be happening right now. Nunes will take on former champion Holly Holm for the women’s bantamweight belt in the co-main event of this weekend’s (Sat., July 6, 2019) UFC 239 from Las Vegas.

So Spencer soon found out the huge news she would be fighting Justino. When she did, she was at her parents’ home. Spencer told MMA Junkie that her folks saw what she saw following Cyborg’s recent loss to Nunes. The unstoppable Cyborg went up in the air after ‘The Lioness’ knocked her out in under one minute flat. Spencer and both her mother and father supposedly see the same dynamic of the bout: that Cyborg is human:

“Of course, ‘Cyborg’ is a legend in the sport, and they’re very understanding of that. But at the same time, they see certain things that I see, that she’s just a human being. She’s got the best nickname in the sport, but she’s not actually a ‘Cyborg.’ She’s just a human.”

Time To Shine

Undefeated, Spencer seems confident heading into a fight that only seven months ago was the most fearsome match in all of female MMA. Spencer claimed she along with her team knew something the rest of the world doesn’t. She plans to show us that in Edmonton:

“This is kind of my moment to shock the world and shine,” Spencer said. “I and my team know something about me that the rest of the world doesn’t know yet, and I’m going to show the world on July 27.”

While the bout sort of came out of nowhere due to the lack of top contenders at 145 in women’s MMA, Spencer claims it’s a fight she’s been dreaming about for quite a while:

“A lot of what she brought was her aggression, or her pace – just being able to overwhelm people,” she said. “I’ve always had an idea in my head that if I can reach the top of the division before she leaves it, how awesome would be to have that win on my record.”

Title Shot Incoming?

As big as the fight with Cyborg is, Spencer also knows the ultimate prize is a UFC title. She believes it will be on the line in her next fight after she battles Cyborg. It could be against Nunes, she thinks. Or it could be for a vacant belt if the double champion chooses not to defend the featherweight title:

“I would imagine, yeah. I really feel like a lot of the featherweight division is going to ride on what happens in my fight and what happens with Nunes vs. Holm. What the featherweight belt is vacated before I fight? I might be fighting for a title.”

Spencer closed by asserting just how awesome her story would be if it played out like that. True, fighting is full of crazy stories, yet she thinks hers would rank up there with the best:

“Crazy things happen in this sport, right? There’s been crazier stories, but this one is pretty wild to think about.”