Felicia Spencer ‘Loves’ Underdog Status For UFC 250, Plans To ‘Shock The World’

Felicia Spencer thinks she will pull off a major upset at UFC 250.

Tonight (June 6), Spencer will challenge Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s featherweight gold. This will be Spencer’s first UFC title opportunity and the first time Nunes puts her 145-pound title on the line. The championship clash will serve as the UFC 250 headliner.

Felicia Spencer Predicts Upset Win Over Amanda Nunes

While many have given Spencer her due in terms of toughness, few are picking her to defeat Nunes. This is actually music to Spencer’s ears as she embraces her role as the underdog. She explained why to BJPenn.com.

“I love being the underdog. The more people who doubt me does not impact me in any way. If anything it gives me more motivation to perform,” she explained. “I also have no pressure on me so I’m ready to shock the world. This is also not my first time being a massive underdog and probably won’t be the last. Upsets happen all the time and I’m ready to pull off a big one.”

Spencer showcased her grit against Cris Cyborg back in July 2019. While Spencer lost the bout via unanimous decision, she was able to eat Cyborg’s best shots and was always in the fight with at least a puncher’s chance. Spencer rebounded in a big way, stopping Zarah Fairn via first-round TKO.

Nunes is considered by many to be the greatest female fighter in mixed martial arts history. Her resume speaks for itself. “The Lioness” has stopped the likes of Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Holly Holm. She is coming off a successful bantamweight title defense against Germaine de Randamie back in Dec. 2019.

