Felicia Spencer Not Discouraged After Cris Cyborg Loss

Felicia Spencer went into the co-main event of UFC 240 as she took on Cris Cyborg, the former featherweight champion. The Brazilian had been knocking practically every opponent out before she suffered a KO loss at the hands of Amanda Nunes.

Although Spencer did not win the fight she had a lot of success in it. She took Cyborg the distance and even cut the Brazilian with an elbow. For the Canadian, that gives her hope she can be a UFC champion.

“I am happy that I wasn’t finished,” Spencer said to MMA Fighting. “I just kept coming and I felt pretty good about the first round, it was a good feeling honestly going into the second round, I really thought I could push forward with it. And just knowing that feeling I had going into the second round, I really felt like I really, really could win and could find a way to make it happen.

“Just knowing how I felt in that moment gives me a lot of hope and inspiration for the future. I really know I can do it, I can become the champion.”

For Felicia Spencer, she doesn’t know what is next for her, but wants some time off before fighting again. There, she knows she will get back into the win column.

“I haven’t really thought about when I want to return, but I definitely want to,” Spencer said. “I know I need to take a little bit of time off and then I’m definitely looking forward to getting back to it, and to continue improving, and get back in the win column.

“I do feel like they’ll find me an opponent. I could fight Cris Cyborg again next, that’s fine with me, whoever it is, it’s fine. It does seem like they’re making some things happen in the division, so I’m not sure about the timeline, but not too far off, for sure.”