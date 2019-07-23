Felicia Spencer Is Here To Spoil Plans For Nunes vs. Cyborg Rematch

Felicia Spencer believes Cris Cyborg should be focused on the task at hand.

Cyborg will look to rebound from her first UFC loss when she meets rising star Spencer in the co-main event of this weekend’s (Sat., July 27, 2019) UFC 240 from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The former women’s featherweight champion was shockingly knocked out by champ-champ Amanda Nunes at last December’s UFC 232. Since then, talk has been swirling of a seemingly inevitable rematch between the two WMMA legends.

However, Spencer isn’t exactly supportive of all that talk. ‘Feenom’ recently spoke up on this week’s “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” via ESPN.com to discuss that dynamic. She believes a few too many are discussing the Nunes vs. Cyborg rematch. With that said, she’s here to spoil those plans:

“There have been a lot of people talking about her next fight as if this fight wasn’t happening,” Spencer said. “So whatever plans are being made, I’m here to spoil that party.”

Feeling Confident

Spencer has been claiming she’ll shock the world heading into the pivotal bout this weekend. Despite her undefeated record and the fact she was the Invicta FC featherweight champion, she really only began gaining notoriety after submitting Megan Anderson at May’s UFC Rochester. While she may not have the cage time of many UFC athletes, Spencer believes she has the lifetime experience to compete with and defeat the best.

Based on that, she reiterated her goal of shocking the fight game in her home country of Canada:

“I know my experience in the public eye on the grand stage hasn’t been shown a lot, but I’ve been training and doing martial arts my entire life,” Spencer said. “I’ve had the mat time. My cage time doesn’t match a lot of the other competitors in the UFC, but my mat time is there or beyond a lot of the roster. I feel very confident. I’m very excited for this coming Saturday to shock the world.”

Do you agree that Spencer will shock the world on Saturday?