Felicia Spencer Sounds Off On Cyborg’s Social Media Disrespect

Felicia Spencer is set to take on Cris Cyborg in the co-main event of this weekend’s (Sat., July 27, 2019) UFC 240 from Edmonton.

It’s far and away the biggest fight of her career. It’s also an interesting fight with several dynamics in play which we broke down here. Spencer has the chance to complete an absolutely meteoric rise up the UFC women’s featherweight division. The winner of the bout will most likely face champion Amanda Nunes for the belt next.

However, there were rumors it wouldn’t even take place. Earlier this month, some now-disproven rumors arose that Spencer was out of the fight and a Nunes vs. Cyborg rematch was in the works. It was quickly shot down, but Spencer took some small offense to how Cyborg and her team handled it online. Cyborg’s Twitter account seemed to add heat to the rumor.

Rumors Not True

For her part, Spencer told Bloody Elbow she was none too pleased with how it was addressed. “Feenom” called it ridiculous because Cyborg would have been the first to know if she was out of the fight:

“When I saw that Cris Cyborg or whoever manages her account shared it and commented like, ‘hopeful [that] ticket sales might go up,’ I was like, you know for sure this is not true. You would have been the first to know if I was out of the fight. Cris Cyborg would know 100 percent if I was not fighting her.”

Spencer found that to be a bit disrespectful. Yet at the end of the day, she’s going to do what she always had planned – show up and fight:

“So to share it like that, as if it were true or possible, I thought it was silly. I called it disrespectful. It’s not a personal thing for me, I don’t really care, but I shared that because I’m still here. I’m still going to stand in front of you in a couple of weeks. You can pretend like you don’t want to fight me — I’m not saying that she’s scared — but I’m here to fight. It is what it is.”

Overall, she was shocked at how Cyborg or her team would share something they most likely knew was not true:

“Why would you even share something that you know is completely untrue?”

A Rapid – But Necessary – Turnaround

Spencer’s entire UFC run has been somewhat of a whirlwind thus far. She only just made her Octagon debut by submitting Megan Anderson at May 18’s UFC Rochester. Due to the fact women’s featherweight has hardly any top contenders, she immediately earned a fight with a true legend of women’s MMA. The rising star wasn’t necessarily planning on making such a quick turnaround.

But when an opportunity such as this arose, she knew she simply had to take it:

“I didn’t even plan to have such a quick turnaround. I was hesitant to even go through with that because I’ve never done it before. It’s definitely something I’m glad worked out,” she admitted. “In my mind, I’m always very into recovery and getting better at it. Giving yourself the time off you need. The exhaustion doesn’t come from the fight, so much as the fight camp.

“We thought about it long and hard. I wasn’t sure I wanted to at first, but the more I thought about it the more I was craving the opportunity,” she continued. “I know this is the last fight on Cyborg’s contract… If I miss this opportunity it might be gone forever.”

Indeed it may be, so Spencer is probably right to strike while the iron is hot – win or lose. The chance to break through into the top levels of the UFC is right there for Spencer. There could be some extra added motivation due to the perceived disrespect as well.

Will that dynamic come into play when Spencer and Cyborg step into the cage in Edmonton?