Felicia Spencer Speaks On UFC 250 Loss To Amanda Nunes

Felicia Spencer didn’t waste time discussing her UFC 250 loss against Amanda Nunes.

Last night (June 6), Spencer challenged Nunes for the UFC women’s featherweight championship. Many expected Spencer to hang in tough but she was a sizable underdog. The bout played out how many predicted it would. Spencer ate Nunes’ shots but in the end, she was clearly bested after five rounds of action. Nunes retained her 145-pound gold via unanimous decision.

Felicia Spencer Talks UFC 250 Loss To Amanda Nunes

Spencer hopped on her Instagram account to give Nunes her due for emerging victorious. She also showed optimism following the defeat.

“Thank you @amanda_leoa for the experience- it was an honor to share the octagon with you. Congratulations again on making history. … I know I let many of you down – mostly myself. BUT as always i do leave with my head up and a smile knowing I’ve been given an experience so few can get. Thanks for the support everyone.”

Nunes made history with her victory over Spencer. She became the first UFC “champ-champ” to successfully defend her title in two weight classes. Time will tell if she heads back to bantamweight or sticks with featherweight for her next title bout.

As for Spencer, it’ll be back to the drawing board. Spencer has gone 1-2 in her last three outings. Those losses were to Nunes and Cris Cyborg. The “Feenom” was praised in both defeats for showing her grit despite clearly being outgunned. Since the women’s featherweight division is still fresh, Spencer remains at the top of the heap and could find herself back in title contention if she puts together a winning streak.