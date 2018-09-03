Felicia Spencer vs. Pam Sorenson To Headline Invicta FC 32

Invicta Fighting Championship has announced its next event as well as the fight card to go along with it. The main event for the upcoming Invicta FC 32 show has been set.

Felicia Spencer and Pam Sorenson are scheduled to meet inside of the cage to fight for the promotion’s vacant 145-pound title. The title has been vacant since former champion Megan Anderson was called up to the UFC and signed to a contract in June 2017 to originally fight Cris Cyborg. However, that fight pulled through and she ended up losing to Holly Holm.

Spencer has a 5-0 pro-MMA record with all of her fights taking place under the Invicta FC banner. Thus far this year, she has fought twice with her latest fight seeing her score a submission win over Helena Kolesnyk in July.

On the flip side, Sorenson hasn’t fought in one year and her last fight came with a submission win over Kolesnyk once she locked in an armbar at Invicta FC 24 in July 2017.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Mizuki Inoue (12-5) is looking to rebound after a loss when she meets Heather Jo Clark (8-6).



Invicta FC 32 is set to take place on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Okla. All eight bouts will air on UFC’s official streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. CT.

Card

Felicia Spencer vs. Pam Sorenson — for vacant featherweight title



Mizuki Inoue vs. Heather Jo Clark



Ashley Cummins vs. Jessica Delboni



Zarah Fairn Dos Santos vs. Kaitlin Young



Julia Avila vs. Alexa Conners



Luanna Alzuguir vs. Erin Blanchfield



Stephanie Geltmacher vs. Liz Tracy



Isis Verbeek vs. opponent TBA