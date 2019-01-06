Man Attempts To Rob Female UFC Fighter, Gets His Ass Whopped

A female Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter may have convinced a robber to do something constructive with his life.

UFC strawweight Polyana Viana hasn’t officially fought since Aug. 2018, but she certainly laid hands on someone recently. Viana was outside of her apartment Saturday night waiting for an Uber when a man approached her. He attempted to rob Viana with a fake gun. What happened next is what most would call a comeuppance.

Polyana Viana Starches Robber

Viana gave the details to MMAJunkie.com on what transpired during the attempted robbery:

“When he saw I saw him, he sat next to me. He asked me the time, I said it, and I saw he wasn’t going to leave. So I already moved to put my cell phone in my waist. And then he said, ‘Give me the phone. Don’t try to react, because I’m armed.’ Then he put his hand over (a gun), but I realized it was too soft.

“He was really close to me. So I thought, ‘If it’s a gun, he won’t have time to draw it.’ So I stood up. I threw two punches and a kick. He fell, then I caught him in a rear-naked choke. Then I sat him down in the same place we were before and said, ‘Now we’ll wait for the police.’”

Viana even provided a picture of the man:

The “gun” ended up being a cutout made of cardboard paper. Viana also learned that the man had a history of criminal activity and was only released from jail recently.