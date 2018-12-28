Manager: Tony Ferguson Is One Of “Easiest” Fights For Khabib

Perhaps the next UFC lightweight title match-up to go down will be between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. This is a fight the UFC has attempted to make several times in the past. Unfortunately, a string of injuries to both men has prevented it from happening. Now, Khabib is the reigning and defending 155-pound champion of the world. Ferguson comes off a big victory over former champion Anthony Pettis.

It’s hard to deny that a fight between Khabib and Ferguson should be next. Khabib is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career and has looked dominant in all of his fights. However, many believe Ferguson will be the man to truly test “The Eagle.” Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, doesn’t seem to agree.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Abdelaziz actually said he believes Ferguson is one of the “easiest” fights the lightweight division has to offer the Russian:

“Tony Ferguson is an unbelievable fighter, but I’m telling you, he’s one of the easiest fights for Khabib out there,” Abdelaziz said. “He’s sloppy. He’s slow. Khabib will beat him.

“He will put a beating on him, a worse (beating) on him maybe than (he did to Conor). The fight will happen, but when it will happen, I don’t know.”

What do you think about Abdelaziz saying Ferguson would be an easy fight for Khabib?