WBA Super Middleweight Championship: Fielding vs. Alvarez Results

Tonight (Sat. December 15, 2018) Canelo Alvarez will be chasing a second division title. The Mexican star will challenge Rocky Fielding for the WBA (Regular) Super Middleweight Championship. Alvarez comes hot off his decision victory over Gennady Golovkin back in September.

He currently holds the WBA (Super), WBC, and lineal middleweight championships. Now, he’ll face Fielding, an Englishman who will be making his first career title defense against Alvarez. Check out MMA News’ coverage of tonight’s event from Madison Square Garden in New York City here below:

(C) Rocky Fielding (27-1) vs. Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2) IBF junior lightweight championship: (C) Tevin Farmer (27-4-1) vs. Francisco Fonseca (22-1-1)

(C) Katie Taylor (11-0) vs. Eva Wahlstrom (22-0-1) Welterweight: Sadam Ali (26-2) vs. Mauricio Herrera (24-7)

Ryan Garcia (16-0) vs. Braulio Rodriguez (19-3) WBO international super featherweight championship: (C) Lamont Roach (17-0-1) vs. Alberto Mercado (15-1-1)

Bilal Akkawy (18-0-1) vs. Victor Fonseca (17-8-1) Super lightweight: Vergil Ortiz Jr. (11-0) vs. Omar Tienda (19-5)

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (11-0) vs. Omar Tienda (19-5) Super lightweight: Yves Ulysse Jr. (16-1) vs. Maximilliano Becerra (16-2-2)

**MMA News’ coverage of Fielding vs. Alvarez will begin at 6 P.M. ET**