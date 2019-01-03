UFC Fight Pass Signs Another Promotion To Broadcast Deal

UFC Fight Pass is making moves in 2019. Recently, we noted that Fight Pass signed with Roy Jones Jr.’s boxing promotion and will now be airing boxing content. The UFC also re-signed Cage Warriors to a broadcast deal, fending off offers from other broadcast networks who were interested. The UFC isn’t done yet, however, as they have added another promotion into the mix.

The UFC has now signed Rhode Island-based mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, Classic Entertainment and Sports MMA (CES), to a multi-year broadcast deal. A press release from CES made the news official, revealing they will now stream their events on Fight Pass. In 2018, CES aired its events on AXS TV but will now begin airing on Fight Pass on January 19th. CES 54 will be the promotion’s broadcast debut event on Fight Pass from the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

A pair of title fights will headline the show. In the main event, Nate Andrews will defend his lightweight title against Bryce Logan. The co-main event will see bantamweight champion Tony Gravely defend against challenger Kris Moutinho. UFC veteran Eric Spicely will also be competing on the card against Leo Pla.

