Fighter Says he Didn’t Fake Heart Attack in Bizarre Bout

MMA fighter Jonathan Ivey claims he didn’t fake a heart attack against Travis Fulton.

Over the weekend, Ivey took on Fulton in a bizarre bout (see video here). Before the bell even rang, the matchmaking was something to behold as both men have over 400 professional mixed martial arts bouts combined. Then, things got downright odd in the fight.

Ivey made a motion that appeared as if he faked a heart attack. He then knocked down Fulton and unleashed ground-and-pound. While Ivey looked to be on his way to a TKO finish, the referee refused to stop the fight. Ivey eventually backed away and tapped himself out.

Ivey told MMAJunkie.com that he did not fake a heart attack:

“The crowd went ‘oooh!’ So I acted like it hurt me. I’ve seen people say I was faking a heart attack, or I was disrespecting him by doing that, but that wasn’t what I was doing. I like having fun in there. I’ve done stuff like that in 50 or 60 of my fights. I like playing it up for the crowd.”

As far as why Ivey walked away from a downed Fulton and tapped himself out, he said he simply didn’t want to keep punching Fulton:

“After the second left, his eyes rolled back in his head. I turned to the ref and said, ‘OK, he’s done ref.’ The ref said, ‘No he’s not. Keep fighting.’ So I switch it up and throw a couple straight rights, thinking he’s fixing to jump in there. Then Travis comes back to, and he’s not defending himself but he switches his hips. I moved around and put my knee on his head, and then I started throwing some real light rights hands. He’s not defending himself. He’s defenseless. So I say to the ref, ‘Come on, this is it.’ And the ref says, ‘Keep fighting.’”