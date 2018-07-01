Fighter Fakes Heart Attack, Then Taps Out While Winning (Video)

A fighter faked a heart attack then tapped himself out while winning, you can’t make these things up.

In one of the most bizarre mixed martial arts bouts you’ll see, Jonathan Ivey took on Travis Fulton. The bout was part of the Colosseum Combat 45 card. This was the 309th bout in Fulton’s professional MMA career and no that wasn’t a typo.

Ivey is nearing 100 professional bouts himself with more losses than wins. His latest defeat is downright bizarre. Ivey faked a heart attack then cracked Fulton, knocking him down. After some ground-and-pound, Ivey tapped himself out. See the madness for yourself courtesy of Grabaka Hitman:

So to recap.. Johnathan Ivey fakes a heart attack, drops Travis Fulton, proceeds to follow up with GNP… then decides he can't punch his idol in the face anymore and taps out. #mmathings pic.twitter.com/grK54YhOe0 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 1, 2018

Ivey revealed after the bout that he didn’t want to keep hitting his idol. Ivey even has tattoo of Fulton on his leg. Of all the bizarre things a fighter has done inside the cage, this may be at the very top.

Where does this rank among MMA’s weirdest moments?