Fighter Pulled From UFC 248 Card Due To Motorcycle Accident

Movsar Evloev will not be competing at next weekends UFC 248 after he was in a motorcycle accident.

Evloev was expected to fight Douglas Silva de Andrade, yet the Brazilian had to pull out of the bout. He was then set to welcome Jamall Emmers to the UFC but now the Russian has, unfortunately, had to pull out.

The undefeated fighter sustained some bad injures over his body after being in the accident.

Movsar had to pull out because of road accident. Car crashed into his motorbike. https://t.co/N8rZ2gjIB8 pic.twitter.com/mBPO7DiPuM — Sayat 萨亚特 (@sayatmma) February 27, 2020

Now, Giga Chikadze will step in to fight Emmers at UFC 248 according to MMAJunkie.

Evloev was entering this fight with a perfect 12-0 including being 2-0 in the UFC with a decision win over Seung Woo Choi and Enrique Barzola. He’s also the former M-1 bantamweight champion.

Jamall Emmers is someone many MMA hardcore fans had their eyes on given he is the only person to defeat Cory Sandhagen. He also beat UFC lightweight contender, Alexander Hernandez in his fourth pro fight.

It is definitely unfortunate for Movsar Evloev, but the good news is the Russian did not sustain any life-threatening or career-ending injures.

UFC 248 card now looks like:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight title

Champ Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – for strawweight title

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny

Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen

Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)