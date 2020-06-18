Fighter Pulled From UFC on ESPN 11 Card After Teammate Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Matt Frevola
Matt Frevola has been forced off the UFC on ESPN 11 card.

Frevola was expected to collide with Frank Camacho this Saturday night (June 20). The bout was set to take place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. That is no longer the case as one of Frevola’s teammates has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Frevola vs. Camacho Off UFC on ESPN 11 Card

Frevola took to his Instagram account to reveal that it was Billy Quarantillo, who just defeated Spike Carlyle in May, who tested positive for COVID-19. Here is Frevola’s statement.

The UFC has pulled me from my fight due to one of my cornerman testing positive for COVID-19. We did everything possible to make this fight happen. They tested me twice and both results came back negative. I also provided proof of my positive antibodies test from April 30th but the UFC did not want any liability or to risk it. Being that there is a lack of knowledge on the incubation period and still so many unknowns regarding covid 19, they decided to pull me bc of the 2 positive test result from my teammate and brother, Billy Q. He’s been a huge help and source of support throughout camp and I have no hard feelings. He is 100% healthy at the moment and feels fine, so he must be a symptomatic. This is a Crazy situation and everything happens for a reason. I am on weight and prepared to the fullest. I was really excited for this fight with Frank and told him if they find him a new opponent for Saturday I will be rooting for him. If not, I’m willing to rebook this fight ASAP or when ever he wants. I’m sorry to everyone who was excited to watch me fight and supports me along this journey, I really felt the love ❤️ ✊🏻. Can’t believe I’m the first fighter to get 2 fights canceled due to this virus (without even having it) but I know it has effected a lot more lives in worse ways 🙏🏻 . Figuring out the next move from here and will keep moving forward, that’s what we do! Should be booked to fight again ASAP and hope the UFC continues to take care of me.

“The UFC has pulled me from my fight due to one of my cornerman [Billy Quarantillo] testing positive for COVID-19. We did everything possible to make this fight happen. They tested me twice and both results came back negative. I also provided proof of my positive antibodies test from April 30th but the UFC did not want any liability or to risk it.”

The UFC wasted little time finding a replacement opponent. Camacho will now be taking on Justin Jaynes. It’s a tough break for Frevola as this is the second time a bout he was booked for has gone awry due to COVID-19. He was set to fight Roosevelt Roberts back in April but the entire card had to be canceled. 

Frevola hasn’t competed since Oct. 2019. He defeated Luis Pena via split decision. The “Steamrolla” has gone 2-0-1 in his last three outings. He’s hoping to turn his misfortune around in terms of fights falling through so he can finally get a chance to extend his winning streak to three.

The weigh-ins for UFC on ESPN 11 will take place tomorrow at noon ET.