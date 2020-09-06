Fighters React To Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai At UFC on ESPN+ 34

Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai brought a slugfest in their fight.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 34 event on Saturday night (September 5, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.
As seen in the fight, it was technical as each guy was trying to find their range. That didn’t take away from the big shots that were thrown during the exchanges. It wasn’t the most exciting fight in the world, but they fought hard and did their best.
The fight was stopped in the fifth thanks to Overeem landing some nasty elbows and hammerfists for the win.
This was an important contest for both guys as Overeem entered this fight with a 2-3 record and 3-1 in his four including a win in his previous fight over Walt Harris by TKO in May. On the flip side, Sakai entered this fight on a six-fight winning streak including in his latest outing with a decision win over Blagoy Ivanov.
There were various changes to the card thanks to COVID-19 cancellations. Alexandr Romanov vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima and Thiago Moses vs Jalin Turner was pulled from the show just hours before it took place. As a result, it only had 7 total fights, which meant that the heavyweight bout really had to carry the interest for the event.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
UFC on ESPN+ 34 Results: Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai, Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield