Sunday, November 1, 2020

Fighters React To Anderson Silva vs. Urijah Hall At UFC on ESPN+ 39

By Andrew Ravens

Anderson Silva brought his best when he fought Urijah Hall in what appears to be his retirement fight. 

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 39 event on Saturday night (October 31, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As seen in the fight, Silva came out aggressive as he was constantly moving forward and doing a lot of faints, which Hall took every time. Silva did a nice job of mixing up his punches and kicks.

It took a few rounds for Hall to let his hands go, but did. It should be noted that Hall did nearly finish him in the third round thanks to an overhand right. However, the end did come after Hall clipped him and finished Silva on the ground with strikes in the fourth round. 

The former UFC middleweight champion had teased this would be his retirement fight but Silva seemed not decided about it. 

Silva is clearly out of his prime and has been for several years. However, the importance of his career not only helped the UFC, but the sport of MMA. Silva will go down as one of the best to ever do it. 

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight: 

UFC on ESPN+ 39 Results: Anderson Silva vs. Urijah Hall, Bryce Mitchell vs. Andrew Fili

