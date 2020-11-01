Fighters React To Anderson Silva vs. Urijah Hall At UFC on ESPN+ 39

Anderson Silva brought his best when he fought Urijah Hall in what appears to be his retirement fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 39 event on Saturday night (October 31, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As seen in the fight, Silva came out aggressive as he was constantly moving forward and doing a lot of faints, which Hall took every time. Silva did a nice job of mixing up his punches and kicks.

It took a few rounds for Hall to let his hands go, but did. It should be noted that Hall did nearly finish him in the third round thanks to an overhand right. However, the end did come after Hall clipped him and finished Silva on the ground with strikes in the fourth round.

The former UFC middleweight champion had teased this would be his retirement fight but Silva seemed not decided about it.

Silva is clearly out of his prime and has been for several years. However, the importance of his career not only helped the UFC, but the sport of MMA. Silva will go down as one of the best to ever do it.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Anderson Silva’s skill set is ageless ! #UFCVegas12 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 1, 2020

Last time we see @SpiderAnderson in the cage…what an absolute legend of the sport!! 🙏 #UFCVegas12 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 1, 2020

Will always love the spider 🕷 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 1, 2020

Hall waiting too much.

Silva waiting too much.

Same advice from both corners. Makes sense.#Vegas12 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 1, 2020

Now they fighting. That was close by hall there — Baldy Ed (@brianboom135) November 1, 2020

Hope that’s the end for Anderson. He is a legend! — “Young Superstar” (@Benaskren) November 1, 2020

There it is. Hall gets it done by TKO, and I believe chases the under as well. Tough to watch Silva fall but immediate respect shown by Hall. #UFCVegas12 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) November 1, 2020

Great moment there 🙏🙏🙏 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 1, 2020

What a great career for the Spider! One of the best ever! #UFC — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 1, 2020

Class acts — Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) November 1, 2020

Thought Anderson started off beautifully but he lost his patience in both instances that he got dropped. Chased Hall with chin up and hands low. Hall did a great job of waiting for his opportunity to find his rhythm and find his chance to counter. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 1, 2020

@SpiderAnderson thank you for everything!!! you a very special human being. You entertained and blessed the world with your greatness 🙏🏼 — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 1, 2020

You have respect a 45 year old man , getting himself in shape , making weight and competing with younger / some of the best athletes in the world! Thanks for everything legend Anderson Silva, single handily carrying our sport! #UFC — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 1, 2020

A true martial artist Silva. #UFCVegas12 — John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) November 1, 2020

So emotional watching the last fight for Anderson Silva in the UFC.



He has inspired entire generations of martial artists and cannot wait to see him be inducted into the HOF #UFCVegas12 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) November 1, 2020

Wow, Thank you Anderson, we love you — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 1, 2020

Anderson had an amazing career. 45 years old, 45 fights and yet competing and winning most of the fight against a top 15 fighter. He was looking great. Fought like a warrior and made us all proud anyway. #UFCVegas12 — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) November 1, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 39 Results: Anderson Silva vs. Urijah Hall, Bryce Mitchell vs. Andrew Fili