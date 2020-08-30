Sunday, August 30, 2020

Fighters React To Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic At UFC on ESPN+ 33

By Andrew Ravens
Photo credit: UFC

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic brought an interesting dynamic in their fight. 

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC On ESPN+ 33 event on Saturday night (August 29, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

As seen in the fight, it was different. So it all started with both guys throwing leg kicks as if they were trying to chop down a tree. So much so that Smith was hurt by a kick and fell down in pain.

The judges gave Rakic the overwhelming unanimous decision win with nearly all three of them giving out 30-27 scorecards thanks to his takedowns and ground and pound. 

This was an important contest for both guys. Smith was still trying to find his way back to the UFC light heavyweight title. He lost to Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title at UFC 235 by decision.  He was also trying to rally back from getting TKO’d by Glover Teixeira at the UFC Jacksonville event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. 

On the flip side, Rakic was also trying to prove the doubters wrong. Look, this kid went on a 12-fight winning streak, but that snapped when he dropped a split decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir at the UFC Busan event from the Sajik Arena. 

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight: 

UFC On ESPN+ 33 Results: Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic, Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny

