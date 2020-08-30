Fighters React To Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic At UFC on ESPN+ 33

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic brought an interesting dynamic in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC On ESPN+ 33 event on Saturday night (August 29, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

As seen in the fight, it was different. So it all started with both guys throwing leg kicks as if they were trying to chop down a tree. So much so that Smith was hurt by a kick and fell down in pain.

The judges gave Rakic the overwhelming unanimous decision win with nearly all three of them giving out 30-27 scorecards thanks to his takedowns and ground and pound.

This was an important contest for both guys. Smith was still trying to find his way back to the UFC light heavyweight title. He lost to Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title at UFC 235 by decision. He was also trying to rally back from getting TKO’d by Glover Teixeira at the UFC Jacksonville event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

On the flip side, Rakic was also trying to prove the doubters wrong. Look, this kid went on a 12-fight winning streak, but that snapped when he dropped a split decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir at the UFC Busan event from the Sajik Arena.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Rakic showed out against a top competition. It's really hard to finish the Lionheart but Rakic showed how well rounded his game is 👏👏 #UFCVegas8 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 30, 2020

Those leg kicks 😳 😳 😳😳 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 30, 2020

Guy won but the domination was without risking. So, good win, not like, wow what a win! My view #UFCVegas8 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 30, 2020

Not the greatest Fight IQ should prolly break and smash him — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) August 30, 2020

Need to start seeing some urgency from Anthony on getting up this round! #UFCVegas8 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 30, 2020

I knew Rakic way superior but one question but why not finish the fight standing back up? — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) August 30, 2020

Great kicks to start for Rakic, smart adjustments from smith and another switch from Rakic to finish the round. — michael (@bisping) August 30, 2020

The just bleed in me is hoping Rakic loses somehow for making that choice in round 2 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) August 30, 2020

