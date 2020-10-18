Saturday, October 17, 2020

Fighters React To Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung At UFC on ESPN+ 38

By Andrew Ravens

Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung brought bad blood into their fight. 

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 38 event on Saturday night (October 17, 2020) from Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island. 

As seen in the fight, the first round was highlighted with Ortega briefly dropping him with a left hook. Things got exciting in the second round as Ortega connected with a spinning back elbow that dropped Jung, who recovered the onslaught. Moving along to the fourth round, Ortega not only sliced him with a cut on his left eyelid but also scored a takedown. 

This fight showed that Ortega didn’t have to worry about ring rust. This was a brilliant performance by the title contender. Ortega got the decision win. 

This was an important contest for both guys. The duo was previously scheduled to main event a Fight Night Event in December 2019. However, plans changed as Ortega pulled out of the fight with a knee injury. He was replaced by former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, who dropped a loss to Jung. 

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight: 

UFC on ESPN+ 38 Results: Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung, Ante Delija vs. Ciryl Gane

