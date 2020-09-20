Fighters React To Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley At UFC on ESPN+ 36

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley brought their bitter history in their headlining fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 36 event on Saturday night (Saturday, September 19, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

As seen in the fight, it was Covington who scored a takedown within the first minute of the fight. However, Woodley managed to get back to his feet and they went striking. The first two frames were easily scored for Covington as Woodley simply didn’t do much aside from a brief takedown.

There was a weird finish as Covington got a takedown in the fifth round. When Woodley was trying to transition, he suffered a rib injury and started yelling about it. Thus, the fight was called off with Covington being awarded the TKO win.

This was an important contest for both guys as they really needed a win. Covington had his 7-fight winning streak snapped when he lost to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245. On the flip side, Woodley had dropped his last two fights with both coming by decision – Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 and Gilbert Burns this past May.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

The blood is bad in this one. Let’s get it boys #UFCVegas11 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) September 20, 2020

Apparently it’s cold sore season 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/12S7Fx2NVe — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 20, 2020

I think Woodley retired mid fight #UFCVegas11 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) September 20, 2020

Round one and Colby is leading the dance — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) September 20, 2020

Colby needs 1 more win before a title shot . Woodley is 38 and loss 3 in a row , was the underdog . Leon Edwards or Steven Thompson makes sense for his next fight ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 20, 2020

Colby up 3 RDs. Can’t deny that he is a cardio machine. Still 10min left for Woodley to open up and land something big, like he has in the past. He’s gotta want this tho. Colby wants it. #UFCVegas11 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 20, 2020

