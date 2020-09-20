Sunday, September 20, 2020

Fighters React To Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley At UFC on ESPN+ 36

By Andrew Ravens
UFC

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley brought their bitter history in their headlining fight. 

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ESPN+ 36 event on Saturday night (Saturday, September 19, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

As seen in the fight, it was Covington who scored a takedown within the first minute of the fight. However, Woodley managed to get back to his feet and they went striking. The first two frames were easily scored for Covington as Woodley simply didn’t do much aside from a brief takedown.

There was a weird finish as Covington got a takedown in the fifth round. When Woodley was trying to transition, he suffered a rib injury and started yelling about it. Thus, the fight was called off with Covington being awarded the TKO win. 

This was an important contest for both guys as they really needed a win. Covington had his 7-fight winning streak snapped when he lost to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245. On the flip side, Woodley had dropped his last two fights with both coming by decision – Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 and Gilbert Burns this past May. 

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight: 

UFC On ESPN+ 36 Results: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley, Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Results

UFC On ESPN+ 36 Results: Colby Covington Stops Tyron Woodley

UFC on ESPN+ 36 went down tonight (Sat. September 19, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have...
Read more
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev Booked For UFC Vegas 11 Fight, Targeted To Take On Demian Maia On Fight Island If He Wins

Khamzat Chimaev appears to have two fights booked. The rising star after his two appearances in a week on...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Comments On A Potential Brock Lesnar Return

It was revealed in late August that Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. His deal with the company is...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley At UFC on ESPN+ 36

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley brought their bitter history in their headlining fight.  The showdown served as the main...
Read more
UFC

UFC Releases John Dodson

TUF 14 winner and 2-time title contender, John Dodson, has been released by the UFC. News of his departure from the promotion...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 36 Bonuses: Four Fighters Get Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 36 bonuses have been released. The event took place inside Las Vegas, Nevada at the...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley At UFC on ESPN+ 36

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley brought their bitter history in their headlining fight.  The showdown served as the main...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 36 Highlights: Colby Covington Gets Late Stoppage Win Over Tyron Woodley

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley finally happened after years of talk and what a fight it was.  The two...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 36 Highlights: Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price Ends In Majority Draw

Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price put on a memorable performance.  The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Comments On A Potential Brock Lesnar Return

It was revealed in late August that Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. His deal with the company is...
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC on ESPN+ 36 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 36 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Colby...
Read more
MMA

Frank Mir Reportedly Close To Signing With BKFC

Frank Mir looks like he could be announced as the newest member of the Bare Knuckled Fighting Championship roster soon. His manager...
Read more
UFC

UFC Releases John Dodson

TUF 14 winner and 2-time title contender, John Dodson, has been released by the UFC. News of his departure from the promotion...
Read more
Results

UFC On ESPN+ 36 Results: Colby Covington Stops Tyron Woodley

UFC on ESPN+ 36 went down tonight (Sat. September 19, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 36

The final UFC on ESPN+ 36 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
MMA

Michael Chandler Says he is Ready For Any of The UFC’s Top Five

Michael Chandler has long been touted as one of the best lightweights in mixed martial arts. With his recent signing with the...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 36 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

The UFC on ESPN+ 36 weigh-ins are complete, and all fighters hit their mark, finalizing every bout on the card.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube