Sunday, November 22, 2020

Fighters React To Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez At UFC 255

By Andrew Ravens

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez brought an interesting style in their fight, but it was short.  

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 255 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (November 21, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As seen in the fight, there wasn’t much to it. Perez looked sharp in the early going by unleashing some nasty body kicks. However, Perez scored a takedown and this led to Figueiredo catching him with a guillotine choke for the win. 

With such a quick finish and Perez just getting caught, many people could make the argument that this fight should get a rematch and do it soon considering they didn’t take much damage in just 1:57. 

Obviously, this was an important contest for both guys. Perez came into the fight as a big underdog while the champ was coming off such an impressive KO win over Joseph Benavidez at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event to win the title. 

Deiveson wanted to back up that performance and prove to those that he was the rightful champion of the division for not just the present, but also going forward. Perez wanted to be the underdog story. 

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight: 

UFC 255 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia

